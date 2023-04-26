Vols forward Uros Plavsic declares for NBA Draft

Plavsic has one more year of eligibility and could return to college.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic has been declared as an early entrant for the NBA Draft.

He does have one more year of eligibility to play in college due to the extra year of eligibility given to players fur to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plavsic averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season. He shot 63.6% from the floor. His best scoring performance came against Kentucky at home when he had 19 points.

Plavsic joins Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips as early entrants for the NBA Draft. Olivier Nkamhoua has also declared but entered the transfer portal in March.