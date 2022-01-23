Uros Plavsic improving in increased role with Vols

The junior from Serbia scored in double-figures in Tennessee's last two games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Junior forward Uros Plavsic has been making the most of his increased role with the Tennessee Vols basketball team. He started in place of senior John Fulkerson in Tennessee's previous two games against Vanderbilt and LSU, scoring in double figures both times.

He finished the Vanderbilt game with a season-high 13 points and seven rebounds to help the Vols win, 68-60.

Plavsic followed that up with a 12-point performance in the win over LSU on Saturday.

"I just do the little details that my team needs me to do when I'm on the court. Bring the toughness, bring physicality in our game," Plavsic said.

The Serbian has also not shied away from confrontation during games. He was involved in squabbles against Vanderbilt and LSU. None of those situations escalated, but Uros did not back down.

He credited his toughness to his upbringing.

"It's just a part of me. It's just who I am....I left my family when I was 12 [or] 13 to live on my own.

“His emotion and energy has been a big shot in the arm for us. I think it helps the other players. He’s very authentic. There’s nothing phony about it," head coach Rick Barnes said after the LSU game.