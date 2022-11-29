Fans watch and celebrate as U.S. beats Iran in World Cup matchup

Soccer fans gathered to cheer and support Team USA as they faced Iran in the World Cup.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crowds gathered at Schulz Brau Brewing Company Tuesday to watch an intense match between the U.S. and Iran in the World Cup. Hope for the Americans rang through the crowd like the Liberty Bell.

It was the first time since 2014 that the U.S. made it into the Round of 16, and the match against Iran was a winner-take-all game. The U.S. won 1-0 and will now play the Netherlands on Saturday with a chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

"We're excited, nervous. We haven't had a big game this big in eight years," said Giles King, the Vice President of the Knoxville Chapter of American Outlaws, a group that seeks to create unity in the community through soccer.

The U.S. lineup averaged 24 years, 321 days old — the youngest of any team at the tournament thus far and the youngest in the World Cup for the Americans since 1990. Yunus Musah also turned 20, the first American to appear in a World Cup match on his birthday.

Throughout the game, fans at the brewery stayed optimistic. When the U.S. scored its only goal against Iran, the crowd erupted in cheers.

"Yeah, I'm confident. Yeah, I think we have the talent, no doubt about it. We just can't make mistakes, and we have to come out on the attack early," said King.

Team USA was not the only wons to come through with a win. Other local teams like Tennessee football are seeing big wins too, helping local businesses make revenue from fans looking to celebrate.

"Fans galore. Everything's just been a lot bigger this year because the teams have been winning and nobody likes to lose," said Cody Matthews, a server at Soccer Taco.