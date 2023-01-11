USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024

The Olympic Trials will determine who represents the USA Diving team in the 2024 Olympics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024.

The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.

Nearly 100 divers competed in the 2020 trials.

Knoxville has previously hosted USA Diving national events, including the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships and the 2014 USA Diving National Championships.

“We’re very excited to bring the trials to Knoxville," said Lee Michaud, the President of USA Diving. "The city has a rich history of hosting major events, and we’re thrilled to continue that in 2024. We were very impressed with the vision and enthusiasm they brought forth in their bid."