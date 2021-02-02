UT Athletics partners with Dick's House of Sport to expand youth participation in sports

Officials said UT Athletics and Dick's House of Sport signed a multiyear agreement to give kids more chances to participate in sports and improve their skills.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Athletics Department announced that they signed an agreement with Dick's House of Sport on Friday, partnering to give kids more chances to participate in sports.

As part of the agreement, Dick's would become the Presenting Partner of Youth Sports Day at Tennessee for youth players, coaches and families. They will also be the presenting partner for the annual Tennessee Football Spring Coaches Clinic for middle and high school coaches.

They said they will work together to create opportunities for kids to participate, offering clinics and camps for young athletes. They would be held at the Dick's House of Sport field, which is around 24,000 square feet large.

The store will also host coaches, assistant coaches, the UT Spirit Square and others from the university for special events. They will also offer promotions on Vols gear as part of the agreement.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of Dick’s House of Sport’s enthusiasm in aligning with Tennessee Athletics for this first-of-its-kind collegiate partnership, and we share that enthusiasm,” said Danny White, the Director of Athletics. “Their new House of Sport here in Knoxville is an extraordinary facility, and this partnership allows us to collaboratively leverage the House of Sport and our Tennessee brand in a way that positively impacts youth throughout our community.”

Dick's House of Sport is a large retail space recently opened near West Town Mall, which also offers several unique experiences in a variety of sports.