Pride of the Southland Band practices march to Neyland Stadium

Tennessee's first football game will be in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, against the Virginia Cavaliers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around two weeks, football season will return. The Tennessee Vols are set to play against the Virginia Cavaliers in Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, on Sept. 2, at 1 p.m.

Ahead of the start of the season, and Tennessee's first game in Neyland Stadium on Sept. 9, the University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Marching Band is practicing for a Vol tradition.

On Friday, the band marched through campus and into Neyland Stadium with students and fans watching them practice. Every year, the band walks to Neyland Stadium before kickoff as part of The Vol Walk.

As part of the pre-game event, the band marches up Volunteer Blvd. past Peyton Manning Pass and crossed the Pedestrian bridge before turning onto Middle Dr. and then onto Phillip Fulmer Way, stopping to "Salute the Hill" before entering Neyland Stadium through Gate 21-A.

This year, it will be on Sept. 9 starting at 3:20 p.m. Before the band marches, the football team will walk to Neyland Stadium.