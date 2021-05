UT baseball opening up to full capacity for Arkansas series this weekend

Tennessee is once again having a strong season, with a 37-11 record.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just in time for the winning baseball team's final home series this month, University of Tennessee Athletics announced it was going to full fan capacity when Arkansas comes to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday.

Danny White, athletics director, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

UT, which is having a sterling season at 37-11, plays Tennessee Tech, Arkansas and Belmont at home this month to wrap up the regular season.

Home attendance has been limited to promote social distancing amid the pandemic.

Tuesday's game against Tennessee Tech will continue seating limits that were already in place, according to UT Athletics.

But the stadium will be open to 100 percent capacity for the Friday-Sunday home stand against top-ranked Arkansas.

Tennessee baseball is ranked fourth nationally. It's having another strong season, following 2020 when team play was interrupted by the virus outbreak.

Friday's opening game against Arkansas is at 6:30 p.m. It's the first home game of the season for which capacity restrictions have been lifted aside from ESPN broadcast guidelines and mandatory SEC event protocols, according to the department.

You can check on tickets at www.allvols.com or by calling the UT Ticket Office at 1-800-332-8657.

No mention was made Monday about UT's last home game against Belmont University on May 18.