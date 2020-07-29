Alcohol could be served in cans at Neyland Stadium & other UT venues this fall

The vendor says it will be more sanitary during the COVID-19 pandemic & make service faster, cutting down on lines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Once college sports resume, there could be some big changes to alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium and other UT sports venues.

Aramark, the vendor that handles alcohol sales for the SEC and UT, wants to sell beer in cans instead of pouring them into a cup.

In their application to the Knoxville Beer Board, they cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason, saying it would be more sanitary to keep the liquid in its original container

It also said it would significantly increase service time, shortening the time that fans would have to wait in lines to be served. The change would also eliminate a lot of trash.

When alcohol service debuted last year, the alcohol had to be poured into a clear plastic cup before it was handed to the customer.

Aramark said the SEC had recently changed its policy, allowing alcohol to be dispensed in already opened cans or plastic bottles.

The SEC document also said that if those cans or bottles were thrown onto the field, the school could be fined and alcohol service would be suspended.

The permit covers seven UT sporting arenas, including Neyland Stadium, Thompson Boling Arena, Regal Soccer Stadium, Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Goodfriend Tennis Center, Barksdale Stadium, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Aramark requested that the changes take place when the next event is held.