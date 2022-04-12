UT selling game jerseys, helmets, cleats and other athletics gear at 1-day-only inventory sale

The one-day sale is selling all sorts of gear and apparel from various Tennessee Athletics programs. Shoppers can start lining up at 4 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you want to get your hands on some rare Vols merch, the University of Tennessee will be holding a special one-day athletics inventory sale inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center next Monday.

On Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tennessee Athletics will host a public inventory sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside the center.

UT will be selling all sorts of gear and apparel from various athletics programs, including game jerseys, Power T game balls, football helmets, cleats, polos and more.

People can start lining up outside the north end of the center on the Doug Dickey Hall of Fame Plaza across from Stokely Hall starting at 4 p.m. Free parking will be available in the G3, G4, G5/30 and G16 garage levels.

Fans cannot bring their own bags inside the building. Bags will be provided at checkout.