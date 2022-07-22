UT leadership responds after NCAA issues notice of allegations about its football program

The notice of allegations came in regards to Tennessee Football under the leadership of former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt who was fired in January 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee received a notice of allegations from the NCAA about its football program led by former head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Friday, according to a release from UT.

Pruitt and nine others were fired in January 2021 after an investigation into recruiting violations. Pruitt was fired from his position as head coach for failing to promptly report recruiting violations committed by nine employees under his leadership.

In a statement on Friday, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said, in part, the university "took quick and decisive actions that exemplified the longstanding values of the NCAA reiterated in the membership’s new constitution."

She said the university hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations, acted promptly in firing Pruitt and the nine other assistant coaches and staffers and shared the conclusions with the NCAA's enforcement staff.

The university spent at least $852,000 on the investigation.

In the statement, Plowman said "the NCAA enforcement staff recognized the university’s 'exemplary cooperation' in the case and stated that '[t]he actions taken by the institution during the investigation should be the standard for any institutional inquiries into potential violations.'"

She said the university will take "appropriate responsibility," but it "will not self-impose penalties that harm innocent student-athletes like postseason bans based upon the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer part of the institution."

The NCAA bylaws prohibit the university from publicly commenting about the specific allegations, but the university "will continue to seek a timely resolution of this case that is consistent with the NCAA’s new constitution and in the best interests of the University of Tennessee," according to Plowman's statement.

"In the meantime, we will continue to support our football program’s new leadership, our exceptional student-athletes and the culture of winning and accountability they are building,” Plowman said in the statement.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said the notice of allegations was expected and moves the university closer to a final resolution.