University of Tennessee sends 18 swimmers to U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Members of the Tennessee swimming team will join the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials that begin Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There will be 18 Vols and Lady Vols swimmers representing the University of Tennessee in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team Trials. The Olympic Swimming Trials will begin Friday at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Nebraska.

Due to COVID-19 safety procedures, the trials will be different from years past. Instead of a single 8-day meet, the Olympic Trials will be divided up into two meets following the Olympic Games schedule.

The first meet, named Wave I, will run from June 4-7 and will consist of qualifiers who are seeded 42nd and below in an event as of January 2021. Wave II will go from June 13-20 and will be represented by qualifiers seeded 41st and higher.

Wave I will feature Lady Vols Elle Caldow, Alexandra Gebel, Olivia Harper, Trude Rothrock and Emily Sykes. Representing UT men in Wave I will be Brett Champlin, Jarel Dilard, Harrison Lierz, Jacob McDonald, Jacob Narvid and Seth Thompson-Bailey.

Wave II will feature Lady Vols Amanda Nunan, Kristen Stege and Alexis Yager, and they will also be joined by Lady Vols for life Madeline Banic, Erika Brown, Molly Hannis and Meghan Small.

Prelims will start at 11 a.m. ET with finals to follow starting at 8 p.m. eastern time. Live results will be available at usaswimming.org and omegatiming.com.

For Wave I, only the finals will be broadcasted on the Olympic Channel, starting at 8 p.m.