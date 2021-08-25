UT speaks about new enhancements for fans ahead of the start of football season

The University of Tennessee said Vols fans had some new things to look forward to as kickoff to this year's football season gets closer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the University of Tennessee said that football fans had some enhancements they could look forward to as the start of the season gets closer and closer.

UT will be celebrating the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, which was first opened as Shields-Watkins Field in 1921. It will also be the 125th year of Tennessee football. The Vols have won 849 games in that time, ranking them 10th in FBS history.

Officials said there will be a new light show available for fans, which could gradually become more spectacular as the season goes on. They also mentioned a new tailgate for fans. Truly's Tailgate will open hours before kickoff, and then become an extension of Neyland Stadium during the game.

This way, fans will be able to step away from the stadium and enjoy the tailgate, then return to the stadium later.

They also announced that Volunteer Village will have live music and video game trucks that fans can enjoy before the game starts.

The Vol Walk will also be back, officials said, along with the band march. However, players will not be allowed the hug or high-five fans.

In May, Chancellor Donde Plowman said that Neyland Stadium would be at full capacity for its centennial anniversary. In 2020, fewer people were allowed into the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several gameday traditions like tailgating were also restricted.

In August, Bill Martin, the Assistant Athletics Director for Football Communications, also said neither proof of vaccination nor a negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter Neyland Stadium.

This year's season will also be the first season for new head coach Josh Heupel, who will make his debut in a Thursday primetime season opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Season tickets are on sale now at AllVols.com for as low as $300 with the VolPass, which allows fans to select their seats the week of every home game.

Ticket mini-plans for the 2021 season are on also on sale. Fans can customize their mini-plan by selecting any four games in a variety of sections for one price.

Home games include Bowling Green (Sept. 2), Pittsburgh (Sept. 11), Tennessee Tech (Sept. 18), South Carolina (Oct. 9), Ole Miss (Oct. 16), Georgia (Nov. 13), South Alabama (Nov. 20) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 27).