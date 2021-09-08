UT to honor Black student-athletes who paved the way for progress with statues at Neyland Stadium

UT will unveil the bronze statues on Sept. 2 in the plaza outside Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced that they will be paying tribute to four Black student-athletes from Vols football history who were trailblazers for racial equity.

The four players being commemorated are Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin.

𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐜𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧.



Wingback | Antioch, Tennessee



The first Black player in program history and the first Black SEC player to score a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/h36jK7AKAq — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 13, 2021

𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫.



Linebacker | Knoxville, Tennessee



The SEC's first Black football All-American. pic.twitter.com/idZNkN5OQc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 13, 2021

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐲.



Quarterback | Huntsville, Alabama



The first Black player to start at quarterback on an SEC team. pic.twitter.com/OerI4UFc7e — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 13, 2021

𝐓𝐞𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧.



Quarterback | Mobile, Alabama



The first Black quarterback to lead an SEC team to a National Championship. pic.twitter.com/hpRrA9qX4K — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 13, 2021

The bronze statues will be unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 2 at UT's first game of the season against Bowling Green. The statues will be located in the plaza outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium.

The unveiling will be "a kickoff to Neyland Stadium's year-long centennial celebration" according to UT Athletics.

"It's an honor for this university to be able to permanently recognize the impact of these men in such a powerful way," said Director of Athletics Danny White. "I hope it serves as a reminder of those who came before them and paved the way for progress."