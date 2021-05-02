Game Preview: Vols travel to Kentucky on Saturday

Tennessee looks to bounce back after Tuesday's loss when they travel to Kentucky on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky came into this season with similar hopes and aspirations. Both had an influx of young talent that hoped to help take their teams on a deep tournament run. Lately the Vols have struggled a bit, but compared to Kentucky, Tennessee's struggles have seemed minor. With the Wildcats' loss to No. 18 Missouri on Wednesday they fell to 5-11 overall. Kentucky has lost two games in a row and they sit at just 4-5 in conference play.

For Tennessee, the hope has got to be that the Vols can get their offensive inconsistencies fixed over the next few weeks so that they can head into March with more confidence and momentum than they have now. For Kentucky, it's not so hopeful. Their struggles are something we don't often see from the perennial powerhouse. An NCAA tournament bid is very close to being completely off the table, and for that to be the case just a few days into February has to come as a shock to those around the program.

Kentucky isn't alone in their struggles, though. Other blue-blood programs like North Carolina and Duke that are usual championship contenders have also struggled mightily this year. This game provides Tennessee with an opportunity to kick a rival while they're down, but will Kentucky put up a fight? John Calipari's team could play spoiler on Saturday if the Vols don't come out sharp.

Kentucky on Offense:

Kentucky fans won't have much sympathy for Tennessee fans who talk about the Vols' offensive struggles. The Wildcats have been tough to watch at times on offense this year. Averaging just 67.6 points per game, Calipari's Wildcats have been all sorts of bad on this end of the court. They're loose with the ball and turning the ball over 15 times per game. In comparison, the Vols turn it over about 11.6 times per game. It's a team that just doesn't have enough shooters. On the year, the Wildcats are only shooting about 30% from the 3-point line. The Vols, who have also struggled at times, are shooting 34.5% from 3-point land.

Kentucky's top two scorers both shoot worse than 23% from beyond the arc. Tennessee would be smart to focus on defending the paint on Saturday. Brandon Boston Jr. leads the Wildcats in scoring 12 points per game, but he needs high-percentage looks. As a matter of fact, that's how most of Kentucky's roster is. Saturday's game is about being disciplined on defense and forcing Kentucky to hit tough shots that they have struggled to hit all year. Dontaie Allen is the one player that Tennessee can't afford to leave open from deep. The redshirt freshman is shooting over 44% this season. One of the major deficiencies this team has is the lack of an impactful point guard. The Wildcats' point men have struggled on both ends of the floor this year.

Kentucky on Defense:

The Wildcats aren't exactly defensive stalwarts. They're giving up nearly 10 points more per game than the Vols defense is this year. With an offense that struggles to score, it's not hard to see why Kentucky has had issues. One of the things that Kentucky does very well is block shots. They have blocked an eye-opening 100 shots through 16 games. Tennessee has Yves Pons, a shot blocking machine. The Vols have been good at blocking shots but they aren't even close to Kentucky as a team though in this category. The Vols have blocked 77 on the year.

Aside from blocking shots, Kentucky isn't very intimidating on the defensive end. They're a team full of long, rangy players but they give up shots. They have a tendency to foul and send shooters to the free throw line. Back cuts have hurt the Wildcats at times as well. Tennessee could have success by utilizing the pick and roll on Saturday. If the Vols have the guard who comes off the pick immediately streak to the basket, a well-placed pass may just lead to an easy layup for Tennessee's guards.