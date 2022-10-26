Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the UT vs. Kentucky game

The game will start later than usual, with kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, the University of Tennessee will welcome fans to Neyland Stadium later than usual. Kickoff against the University of Kentucky is at 7 p.m.

The Vols beat the Wildcats 82 times since 1893 when the rivalry between the two schools began. For the first time since 1951, both teams are also in the top 25 college football ranking. In last year's game, the Vols took the lead by three points.

Gates open at Neyland Stadium at 5 p.m. and people who attend the game will only be able to bring one unopened, factory-sealed clear water bottle and an empty clear water bottle per person. Fans are also allowed to bring in one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Or, they can take in a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag. People can also take in a small clutch purse smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Smoking and vaping will not be allowed, including in private vehicles parked on university property. People will also not be allowed to bring alcohol with them into the stadium.

The Vol Walk starts at 4:45 p.m. and the Pride of the Southland Band will march to the stadium starting at 5:20 p.m.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and fans can stay updated online if they don't have a ticket. Tickets were still available online as of Thursday, starting at $175 per seat.

If you want to watch the game with lots of fans but couldn't nab tickets, UT announced it will hold another watch party as it did with the previous few games at Volunteer Village starting at 3:30 p.m. until the game ends. All students and fans are invited and no game ticket is required.

Truly's Tailgate will also be open, where fans can get food and drinks starting at 3 p.m. Tickets will be required after 5 p.m.

A pregame flyover at the end of the national anthem is planned, featuring jets from the U.S. Air Force's 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin Air Force Base. A Neyland Stadium light show is also planned ahead of the game and at halftime, as part of the band's performance.

Where do I park?

The earlier you can make your way to downtown Knoxville, the better. Parking fills up fast on game days, and most parking on UT's campus is limited to those with parking passes.

Campus parking opens up at 7 a.m. on game days.

UT has created a map of permit parking areas at this link. Non-permit public parking is also available on campus for $40 at the UT Culinary Institute and Creamery across from Sorority Village.

If you don't have a parking permit, downtown Knoxville has a number of parking garages and street spots available. You can find a map of garages and parking areas in the downtown area at this link. Free parking is available at the Market Square and State Street garages, but the rest will cost either $10 or $20. On-street metered parking is available along certain roads near the stadium for $25 per day.

Limited free ADA/accessible parking is available on the UT Agriculture Campus along Joe Johnson Drive on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid accessible parking placard or license plate is required to park in those spots.

KAT's game day shuttles will be running Saturday on the Civic Coliseum, Old City and Market Square routes. You can find more details about the routes and prices on KAT"s website.