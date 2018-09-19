With big SEC homes games on the horizon, Tennessee football tickets can become a hot commodity, but the University wants you to be aware of counterfeit tickets.

"It's difficult, especially when you see parents with two or three kids spend a couple hundred dollars on each ticket and the the tickets not a valid ticket," said Associate Athletic Director Joe Arnone on Wednesday.

There are still tickets available for purchase through official resources on AllVols.com and through a secondary partner, VividSeats.com.

Gate 21 will be open to purchase tickets as well on Game Day, starting at 3:00 p.m. The main box office at Thompson-Boling Arena is also open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Arnone said he can't stress the importance of buying tickets through proper channels enough.

"Do not buy tickets from people you do not know," said Arnone.

"The scalpers, they have bright-colored shirts on as soon as they make a transaction they're changing their shirt because they realize they sold you counterfeit tickets and once you realize they're counterfeit you're going to come back looking for them."

Fake tickets have been an issue in the past. In 2016, the University of Tennessee ticket office said more than 300 people reported buying counterfeit tickets to a home game against Alabama.

If you still plan on buying tickets from a scalper near Neyland Stadium, UTPD gave these tips to consider back in 2016 after hundreds of fake tickets were discovered:

Ask to take a picture of the seller, look at driver's license. If they're legitimate, they should be good with that

Ask seller to walk with you to venue

If you have friends/relatives going to the game check with them first

Don't buy from scalper, try to buy from an event goer

Avoid people who are saying they're buying tickets but also selling them

Does seller look like they belong there. Are they dressed for the game?

Look at tickets before buying from scalper, know what tickets should look like

