UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman is 1st woman to represent the SEC on NCAA Presidential Forum

Her appointment comes at a critical time for the NCAA as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of collegiate sports.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn —

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman is the first woman ever to represent the SEC on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum.

The forum is made up of one president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I conferences. They help the NCAA develop the strategic mission and ensure student-athletes are supported.

"We are pleased that Chancellor Plowman has agreed to this important role in representing the Southeastern Conference, and in doing so becomes a leader for our conference as the SEC's first female president or chancellor on the forum," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Strong presidential leadership is critical in national and conference matters related to intercollegiate athletics, and Chancellor Plowman's service on the Presidential Forum comes at a time when there are substantive issues being addressed that will impact the future of college sports."

Plowman's three-year appointment begins on Sept. 1.

"We are leading through a critical time for our universities and college athletics—decisions of the NCAA have a real and lasting impact," Plowman said. "At the center of all these decisions are student-athletes who need our support."