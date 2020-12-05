Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith is adding another accolade to his list after the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced he will be presented with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness award.

The University of Tennessee said Smith will be honored at the 39th Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 21.

"I'm extremely thankful to accept the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award," Smith said. "I take a lot of pride being a Tennessean. My sister was a manager with Coach Summitt's team, and I grew up watching her teams as well. To receive an award in Coach Summitt's name is just a tremendous honor. I appreciate the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame for this incredible recognition."

The award was established in 2012 when it was presented to its namesake, legendary Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt. Other past recipients include Peyton Manning, Gus Manning, Tamika Catchings, Inky Johnson, Jason Witten, and Eric Berry.

Smith was also recently honored as the the 2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year for demonstrating an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

RELATED: "It's not about me" Tennessee's Trey Smith named 2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year