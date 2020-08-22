Vanderbilt cancels Friday morning practice & pauses football activities after positive COVID-19 tests

Officials said they were made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 tests in their football program Friday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with Vanderbilt Athletics said they would pause football activities Friday after being made aware of a small amount of positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

They also canceled Friday morning practice, according to officials. The pause on activities is temporary, according to a release from officials. They also did not give a specific time when football may return to Vanderbilt.

The positive tests were found through the university's testing procedures. The student-athletes who tested positive have been placed in isolation and officials are working with the school's Public Health Command Center to ensure they are not interacting with others on campus, or in the Nashville Community.