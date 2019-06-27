OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt won its second College World Series title on Wednesday night, beating Michigan in Game 3, 8-2 the final. Freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named series MVP with his 11 strikeout performance in the pivotal Game 2.

For Tennessee fans, a rival winning a title is always tough, but there is something good to take away from this! Kumar Rocker is the son of Tennessee football defensive line coach, Tracy Rocker. Both of Rocker's parents were in attendance in Omaha on Wednesday. Kumar made sure to hug both of them after the game.

In another video posted on Twitter, you can hear a beautiful moment between Kumar and his mother.

Rocker had an unbelievable postseason. If you include the SEC Tournament, Rocker pitched five games, winning all five. He threw a total of 33 innings, giving up only four earned runs while striking out 46 batters.