Velus Jones Jr. named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year

Tennessee redshirt senior Velus Jones Jr. continues to rack in the postseason honors.

The Southeastern Conference announced today, Jones Jr. was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

Jones becomes just the second UT player to be named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in program history, joining Evan Berry, who won it in 2015.

Alabama's Jameson Williams co-shares the award with Jones Jr.

On Tuesday, Jones Jr. was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team as an all-purpose player and a return specialist.