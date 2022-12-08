VFL Allan Houston returns to Alcoa to talk to middle schoolers

Houston returned to the area where he says he got his roots.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball legend, Allan Houston, made a return trip back to Alcoa to speak with students at Alcoa Middle School on Friday.

The two-time All-American Vol and former NBA player grew up around Alcoa, even though he's from Kentucky. He had family in the area, so he would spend his summers there.

Houston shared a message centered around five words: faith, integrity, sacrifice, leadership and legacy.

He said those words have meant a lot to him throughout his life and came from lessons his dad taught him.

The Vol for Life called students to join him on the gymnasium floor and had them be a part of the presentation. He asked 10 students what the five words meant to them.

After his speech, he did what he is known for, play basketball. Houston made 10 straight free throws for the kids. He then backed it up and sank a halfcourt shot as the students chanted his name.

He says Alcoa is where he got his roots. It shaped him.

Houston was humbled to pass on what he learned growing up in Alcoa and make an impact on the students.

"You can make an impact on someone in a second or in a moment. That's what happened with me, just in a single conversation," he said. "That's why these words are so powerful. They can impact people in a short amount of time and hopefully, it sticks. Being back here is so special because it showed me who I can be and who I've become."

Houston signed autographs for the kids before they went back to class.