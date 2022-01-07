VFL Alvin Kamara praises VFL and Saints teammate Marquez Callaway during press conference

Kamara was asked about Callaway and the former Vols running back gushed with pride talking about him. "That's like my little bro," he said.

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara spoke highly of former Vol and current pro teammate Marquez Callaway on Friday.

The two play for the New Orleans Saints, The running back was asked about the wide receiver and Kamara gushed with pride over Callaway's development.

"I'm just excited for him and happy for him," he said. "That's like my little bro, we went to school together at Tennessee. Just watching him from 2016 all the way up until now and kind of just seeing his progression not only on the field but off the field, I'm just happy for him."

Callaway has found a rhythm in his second season in the NFL. This season he has totaled 698 receiving yards on 46 receptions. Six of those receptions have been touchdowns. He's started 11 out of 16 games for the Saints.

"He's obviously been able to step up and fill a role that he got asked to fill," Kamara said. "Being in his second year after being an undrafted rookie, everything was against him, but he don't think about it like that. He comes into work and he says, 'I got to go ball. I got to put us in a position to win.' So I'm happy for him and I'm proud of him."

Callaway saw what Kamara had to say about him on social media and responded by talking about how far they've come since they were in Tennessee.