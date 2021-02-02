VFL Candace Parker leads Chicago Sky to WNBA Finals

"I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]. In these moments," Parker said in a postgame interview with ESPN. "I always remember her."

CHICAGO — Tennessee women's basketball legend Candace Park is going to the WNBA Finals with the Chicago Sky after beating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Sky won the series 3-1.

In the semifinals, Parker averaged 15.3 points. 7.8 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks per game. She scored 17 points, snagged nine boards, and assisted on seven made field goals in the series-clinching Game 4.

In her postgame remarks to ESPN, she mentioned her Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt.

"I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]," Parker said in tears. "In these moments, I always remember her."

Parker has won one WNBA championship, which came in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks. The two-time league MVP will now try to claim her second.