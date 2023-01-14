VFL Chris Lofton has his jersey retired at Tennessee

At halftime between Tennessee and Kentucky’s Saturday rivalry matchup, Lofton saw his jersey unveiled in the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball retired legendary guard Chris Lofton’s jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Vols’’’ game against Kentucky.

Lofton holds records in the SEC and at Tennessee:

His 431 career-made threes still top the SEC even though his final season was in 2007-2008.

He owns records for most threes in a game, season and career at Tennessee.

He won selected for multiple AL-SEC teams and was selected to All-American teams as well.

He displayed toughness and persistence when he was an All-American in his senior season, even after being diagnosed with cancer after his junior year.

He was named SEC Player of the year in his junior season.

Chris Lofton has his jersey retired. pic.twitter.com/YCEohu9lRc — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) January 14, 2023

Tennessee men's basketball legend Allan Houston and women's basketball legend Candace Parker were in attendance for Lofton's jersey retirement.