VFL Condredge Holloway will be inducted to National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Holloway was a two-sport athlete, who became the first black quarterback to play in the SEC. Holloway was also an All-SEC performer on the diamond.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee baseball star Condredge Holloway will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in February, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Friday.

Holloway, also well-known for becoming the first black quarterback to play in the Southeastern Conference in 1972, was a two-sport star.

He was an All-SEC player on the baseball diamond at Tennessee. He was inducted into the Tennessee Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010. His No. 1 jersey is retired in the Tennessee baseball program.

He had a career batting average of .353 as a shortstop for UT, between 1972-1975. He totaled 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 63 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 104 runs scored over 119 games played.



As a senior in 1975, Holloway earned All-America honors from The Sporting News as well as All-SEC recognition. Holloway had a 27-game hit streak that season, which still stands as the longest in program history.



Holloway is the second Tennessee baseball player to be selected for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. The other is Todd Helton, who was inducted into the 2021 class.

Holloway's induction will be on Feb. 3 in Omaha, Neb.