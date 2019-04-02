ATLANTA, Georgia — With the New England Patriots 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, former Tennessee wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson added the 47th Super Bowl Championship to the UT record book.

Patterson recorded two rushes for seven yards and two catches for 14 yards in the defensive battle.

A JUCO product, Patterson played for Tennessee for one season, starting in 12 games and scoring 10 touchdowns (rushing, receiving, punt return and kick return). Patterson scored five touchdowns for the Patriots this season, coming on the ground, in the air and on a kickoff return.

VFL John Kelly came up just short of a Super Bowl title in his rookie season for the Rams. The two gave UT 63 all-time players on active NFL rosters to appear in Super Bowls since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. That's the most of any SEC team and tied for the second-most all-time.

Tennessee has now had a former player win a Super Bowl in 10 consecutive seasons.