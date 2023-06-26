VFL Drew Gilbert selected to play in MLB All-Star Futures game

SEATTLE — VFL and Astros 2022 first-round pick Drew Gilbert has been selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 8 in Seattle, the league announced on Monday.
The Futures Game will be held at T-Mobile Park as part of the MLB All-Star Break and will be 50 of the most highly-touted prospects in pro baseball.
Gilbert was called up to Double-A Corpus Christi in May and has since tallied 26 hits in 36 games, including two home runs and 10 RBIs with a .202 batting average. He hit .360 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 21 games with High-A Asheville before his promotion.
The outfielder was selected with the 28th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and played ten minor league games as a rookie in 2022 before an injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
The MLB All-Star Futures game is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on July 8 and can be watched on Peacock.