VFL Drew Gilbert selected to play in MLB All-Star Futures game

The Futures Game will be held on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle as part of the MLB All-Star Break festivities.

SEATTLE — VFL and Astros 2022 first-round pick Drew Gilbert has been selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 8 in Seattle, the league announced on Monday.

The Futures Game will be held at T-Mobile Park as part of the MLB All-Star Break and will be 50 of the most highly-touted prospects in pro baseball.

Gilbert was called up to Double-A Corpus Christi in May and has since tallied 26 hits in 36 games, including two home runs and 10 RBIs with a .202 batting average. He hit .360 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 21 games with High-A Asheville before his promotion.

The outfielder was selected with the 28th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and played ten minor league games as a rookie in 2022 before an injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season.