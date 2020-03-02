From Bearden High School, to the University of Tennessee, after 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, punter Dustin Colquitt can finally say he is a Super Bowl champion.

Colquitt and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV with a 31-20 performances against the San Francisco 49ers. Colquitt punted just twice in the win, however he averaged 50 yards a punt, with one landing inside the 20-yard line.

Colquitt, a two-time pro bowler with the Chiefs, played for the Tennessee Vols from 2001-2004. It's the first Super Bowl title for the 37-year-old VFL.

Winning Super Bowls runs in the family with the Colquitts. Dustin's father, Craig, won two Super Bowls with the Steelers in 1979 and 1980 and his younger brother, Britton, won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Colquitt is the 39th Vol to win a Super Bowl. His victory in Super Bowl LIV is the 48th win in program history.