VFL Dustin Colquitt signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee punter Dustin Colquitt signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon. His father, Craig, won two Super Bowls with the Steelers in 1979 and 1980.

Colquitt is coming off of a Super Bowl win of his own, punting for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in February.

The Bearden high school grad and consensus All-American for the Vols was a third round pick of the Chiefs back in 2005 and had spent his entire career with Kansas City.

Both Dustin, his father Craig and his brother Britton have all won Super Bowls in their careers.