In just his second season in the NFL, VFL Emmanuel Moseley has made plays all season for the San Francisco 49ers, starting nine games for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Moseley kept the big plays coming, intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Moseley played at Tennessee from 2014-2017, failing to find a team during the NFL Draft in 2018, but signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers.