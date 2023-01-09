VFL Eric Berry selected to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Berry played for Tennessee from 2007 through 2009 and was a two-time unanimous first-team All-American and the 2009 Jim Thorpe award winner.

ATLANTA — Former Vols player and two-time unanimous first-team All-American defensive back Eric Berry has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The former Tennessee star is one of 18 players and four coaches selected for this year's class. Berry is the 26th Vol to enter the College Football Hall of Fame, and the second in the last three years. Al Wilson was selected for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Tennessee boasts 22 players in the Hall of Fame and four coaches. The 22 players are the most in the SEC and eighth-most nationally.

Berry was a defensive playmaker on the Vols' roster from 2007 through 2009. He is the only Tennessee player ever to earn unanimous first-team All-America honors twice (2008-09) and he became the first player in program history to win the Jim Thorpe award as the nation's top defensive back in 2009.

The Fairburn, Ga. native was a three-time All-SEC selection as well as the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. In his three years at Tennessee, Berry set conference records for career interception return yards (494) and single-season interception return yards (265 yards in 2008).

Berry totaled 245 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 14 interceptions, 31 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries throughout his UT career.