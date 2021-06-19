VFL, former SEC Freshman of the Year, J.P. Arencibia talks College World Series

10 Sports Reporter Madison Blevins sat down with former UT baseball standout J.P. Arencibia to talk the Vols postseason run.

Former Vol and Major League catcher J.P. Arencibia joined 10 Sports Reporter Madison Blevins to discuss Tennessee's success this season.

Arencibia was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2005, the last time Tennessee went to the College World Series.

Arencibia was also on Tony Vitello's staff at UT as a student-assistant after he returned to the University of Tennessee to finish his undergraduate degree after 10 years in the professional baseball ranks, six of which were spent in the Majors.

In his first season as a player at Tennessee in 2005, Arencibia helped lead the Vols to their last College World Series appearance and finished the year ranked second on the team in RBIs (71) and home runs (14) while ranking third in hits (91). He earned Freshman All-America honors from Baseball America and Louisville Slugger, and SEC Freshman of the Year.



He was taken with the 21st overall pick of the 2007 Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He spent three years in the minors before making his debut on Aug. 7, 2010.