VFL Grant Williams leads Boston Celtics to Game 7 win over Milwaukee in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Williams scored a career-high 27 points in Boston's victory over the Bucks. The former Vol tied a Game 7 record with seven made three-pointers.

BOSTON — VFL Grant Williams showed up in a big way as the Boston Celtics blew out the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

Williams dropped a career-high 27 points as the Celtics cruised past Milwaukee 109-81 to advance to the Conference Finals. The former Vol also tied a Game 7 record with seven made three-pointers. Steph Curry and Marcus Morris are the only other players to reach that mark, and Curry has done so twice.

Welcome to the Grant Williams Show ☘️



He's up to 25 points and 7 3PM for the @celtics.



WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/QnS2GlQ3YR — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2022

Boston returns to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the Celtics fell to the Miami Heat in six games. It will be the same matchup this time around, and game one between Boston and Miami will begin on Tuesday, May 17 in Miami.