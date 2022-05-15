x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

VFL Grant Williams leads Boston Celtics to Game 7 win over Milwaukee in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Williams scored a career-high 27 points in Boston's victory over the Bucks. The former Vol tied a Game 7 record with seven made three-pointers.
Credit: AP
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) collides with Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) on a drive to the basket. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — VFL Grant Williams showed up in a big way as the Boston Celtics blew out the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

Williams dropped a career-high 27 points as the Celtics cruised past Milwaukee 109-81 to advance to the Conference Finals. The former Vol also tied a Game 7 record with seven made three-pointers. Steph Curry and Marcus Morris are the only other players to reach that mark, and Curry has done so twice.

Boston returns to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the Celtics fell to the Miami Heat in six games. It will be the same matchup this time around, and game one between Boston and Miami will begin on Tuesday, May 17 in Miami.

RELATED: VFL Grant Williams scores career-high to help lead Celtics to a win in NBA Playoffs

More Videos

In Other News

TWRA urges boating safety as the weather warms up in East Tennessee