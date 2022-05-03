VFL Grant Williams scores career-high to help lead Celtics to a win in NBA Playoffs

Williams scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting to help Boston even the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee men's basketball star Grant Williams scored a career-high to help lead the Boston Celtics to a win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Vol for Life scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He came off the bench and finished as the third-leading scorer. Williams helped spark the Celtics in the first half with his offense.

Williams was drafted by the Celtics in 2019, but has really stepped into his own on the offensive and defensive ends of the ball. On the season he's averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a role player.

He averaged 11.3 points 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in the Celtics' first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games of this series against the Bucks.

Williams and the Celtics take on the Bucks in Game 3 to see who takes a 2-1 series lead on May 7 at 3:30 p.m.