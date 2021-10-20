VFL Grant Williams starts for Boston Celtics in their season opener

Williams makes his 15th career start for the Celtics entering his third year in the NBA.

BOSTON — Former Tennessee basketball star Grant Williams started for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday for their season opener against the New York Knicks.

Williams was named the starting power forward. It is his 15th career start for the Celtics entering his third season in the NBA. The game is going on now.

Williams is averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game through his first two NBA seasons.

Williams is beloved by Vols fans and delivered a fantastic junior season before leaving school early to go pro.

In 2019, he was a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches, Sporting News and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. That season he averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The forward was SEC player of the Year that season too and was a First Team All-SEC selection.