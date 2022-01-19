VFL Jason Witten named a Pro Bowl Legend Captain

Witten will help lead the NFC squad when they take on the AFC in the annual all-star game. He was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection as a player.

LAS VEGAS — Tennessee football legend Jason Witten will be a 2022 Pro Bowl Legends Captain on Feb. 6.

He will help lead the NFC as the offensive captain as they take on the AFC in the annual all-star game. He will team up with former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who will coach the defense.

Reggie Wayne and Rod Woodson will lead the AFC.

Wittten was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, spending the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, which is the team he was drafted by out of Tennessee.

He had a 17-year career in the NFL. He played 16 with the Cowboys and one season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Witten played in 271 games, which is the most ever by a tight end.

His 1,228 receptions are second-most all-time by a tight end and fourth-most by any player ever. His 3,046 receiving yards are also the second-most by a tight end.