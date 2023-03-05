Jordan Horston taking what she learned at Tennessee to the WNBA

Horston has begun practicing with her WNBA team the Seattle Storm. As her pro journey starts, what she took from Tennessee will always stick with her.

SEATTLE — Former Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has begun practicing with her new WNBA team the Seattle Storm.

As training camp has started, the top 10 pick is still wrapping her mind around being a pro basketball player in the WNBA.

“It’s still crazy that I’m out here in a jersey trying out for a team, playing with pros that I watched growing up," she said. "I’m just enjoying the whole experience honestly.”

While being a pro has always been her dream, saying goodbye to Tennessee Head Coach Kellie Harper wasn't so easy.

“I didn’t want to go. It was really hard, but it was like I had to. She means so much to me," Horston said. "She has been a great role model in my life for four years. It was said, it was bittersweet, but it was like that time, I had to grow up and spread my wings and apply the things she taught me so.”

Even as a pro, Horston still takes Tennessee with her not only with how she plays. She also had custom shoes she has been wearing in her first WNBA practices.

“It’s just to show the support and the love I have for Tennessee," she said.

Jordan Horston @ladylynn22_ showing off her @LadyVol_Hoops shoes at Seattle Storm training camp today! pic.twitter.com/DB6NABq0rU — Storm Chasers (@WNBAStormChaser) April 30, 2023

Horston said the speed of the game at the next level has taken some getting used to but she said she has been able to pick stuff up because of where she played college ball.

It has allowed her to make plays on the defensive side of the ball, too.