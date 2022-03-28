VFL Josh Dobbs discusses NFL career, upcoming Tennessee football season

The former Vol quarterback is exploring his options for next season, and he has high hopes for his alma mater.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The WBIR sports team caught up with VFL Josh Dobbs this weekend. The former Tennessee quarterback hinted at some of his pro options and shared his thoughts on the Vols under head coach Josh Huepel.

On NFL career so far:

"It's been cool. It's been a journey. As anything, I've enjoyed it. I spent four of my years in Pittsburgh. I just finished up my fifth year in the league, so it's been a lot of fun. I've grown a lot, not only as a person but as a player. I'll be excited when my opportunity comes to take over and take the field."

On potential teams next season:

"I worked out with the Patriots, I'm still in discussion with Pittsburgh being a free agent as well. I have an upcoming workout with the Ravens, so we'll see. I'm trying to make the best decision for my career and my future and also maximize my talents and I'm excited to see where I go."

On Tennessee football this fall:

"I'm just as hyped as every fan out there. It's been cool, I've had a chance to interact with some of the players. We went out to dinner, and just talking with them about the upcoming season, how their training is going and just picking up where they left off last year. They're excited for the year and we're excited to watch them. I think it will be a really good year for Tennessee football. As we all know, the SEC East is a gauntlet in its own and the schedule is never easy, but they have a talented team, a lot of talented players, talented pieces, and a really talented coach and that's where it starts."

On Vols' head coach Josh Heupel: