Report: VFL Josh Dobbs will start for the Arizona Cardinals in week 1

PHOENIX — Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will be the starter for the Arizona Cardinals in week one of the NFL season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Dobbs hasn't been with the Cardinals long. He was traded to the team from the Cleveland Browns on Aug., 24.

He was signed in free agency by the Browns for a second stint with the team after Dobbs started his first career games with the Tennessee Titans last season.

After going through some of the fall camps and seeing some preseason action with the Browns, he was traded to the Cardinals.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Dobbs told WBIR in Nashville before Tennessee played Virginia. "It's a very similar offense I did with Cleveland and I have familiarity with the coaching staff there as well. It's a tremendous opportunity. It's hot out there in Arizona so I'm adjusting and acclimating to the heat. Outside of that man, I'm enjoying it."

Dobbs and the Cardinals play the Washington Commanders in week 1 on Sunday.