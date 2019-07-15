MIAMI, Florida — Kyle Alexander is officially on an NBA roster. The VFL signed with the Miami Heat on Monday afternoon. Per the team's policy, the deal's terms are not disclosed.

Alexander agreed to a deal to play in the NBA summer league with the Heat in June. He appeared in eight games and started twice, averaging 4.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 15.9 minutes per game.

With the Vols, Alexander started in 105 games. In his senior season, he recorded 64 blocks to finish second all-time on Tennessee's blocks list.