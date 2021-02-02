VFL Marquez Callaway scores first career TD in the NFL

The former Vols wide receiver made a tough catch to give the New Orleans Saints a two touchdown lead in the second quarter.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints wideout snagged a nice TD grab in the second quarter to give the New Orleans Saints a two touchdown lead over the New England Patriots.

After a stellar preseason, Callaway had just three receptions for 22 yards in the first two games.

This is his second year in the NFL.