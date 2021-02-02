VFL Marquez Callaway scores first career TD in the NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints wideout snagged a nice TD grab in the second quarter to give the New Orleans Saints a two touchdown lead over the New England Patriots.
After a stellar preseason, Callaway had just three receptions for 22 yards in the first two games.
This is his second year in the NFL.
While playing at UT for four years, he compiled 92 receptions, 1646 yards and 13 touchdowns.