VFL Peyton Manning in attendance at Knoxville Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee legend Peyton Manning was spotted at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday for the start of the Knoxville Super Regional series against Notre Dame.

The last time Manning was spotted at a Tennessee baseball game was when he threw out the first pitch on May 14, 2021 ahead of the Vols' matchup with Arkansas last season.

Tony Vitello said Manning texted him that the Vols would be playing Notre Dame following Tennessee's Knoxville Regional final victory against Georgia Tech. Vitello said that was how he knew the Vols were going to be playing the Fighting Irish.

The Knoxville Super Regional is a best-of-three series that will run through Sunday, June 11 if necessary. Game two on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.