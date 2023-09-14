VFL running back Jabari Davis reflects on beating Florida on the road in 2003

2003 was the last time Tennessee won against the Gators in Gainesville. Davis had two rushing touchdowns in that 24-10 win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Tennessee beat Florida in "The Swamp" was 2003.

In that 24-10 win, Davis was a beast with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Going into that game he was sick with food poisoning, but he wasn't going to let that stop him from playing in the big rivalry matchup though.

”Got me a liquid IV, drank some Pedialyte got on that bus and I was ready for war,” Davis said.

Davis went on to drag the Gators around the field, especially in the second half, which is when he had both of his scores.

“I showed up and showed out and put on for the University of Tennessee," he said. "And that will always be in my heart forever. Nothing beats you dancing and singing and high-fiving with your brothers and your coaches after getting a big SEC victory on the road, especially in 'The Swamp.'”

Davis was awarded a game ball by head coach Phillip Fulmer after the game. He said his performance in that game changed his life.

“I still get recognized for things I did 20 years ago against that Florida team," Davis said. "I still get a lot of opportunities from my days at UT when it comes to business and things like that. So when I mention it changes your life — you will place your name in people’s heads forever and they will always remember you.”

It's a memory that he reflects on fondly.

“To have a signature moment like that and embrace it with my teammates and my coaches," Davis said. "It’s something I will always cherish forever.”