VFL Todd Helton congratulates Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius for breaking his career home run record at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee catcher Evan Russell and first baseman Luc Lipcius both passed Todd Helton for most career home runs in program history on Saturday in the Vols’ win over Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.
Helton took the time to post on his Instagram a congratulations to them both.
“Records were meant to be broken,” Helton captioned the post and then congratulated the two.
Coming into the game, Helton and Russell were tied for most career home runs at 38. Lipcius hit a home run in the fifth inning to get him to 38. Russell then hit a home run a couple at bats later to make it 39. Lipcius hit a second home run in the inning to get him to 39 as well.