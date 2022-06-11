VFL Todd Helton congratulates Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius for breaking his career home run record at Tennessee

Both Vols players surpassed the Vol legend as they both hit career home run 39 in Tennessee’s Super Regional win against Notre Dame.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee catcher Evan Russell and first baseman Luc Lipcius both passed Todd Helton for most career home runs in program history on Saturday in the Vols’ win over Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

Today, Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius broke VFL Todd Helton’s career home run record at Tennessee.



Russell and Lipcius hit their 39th career home run, and Helton congratulated them on Instagram. #Vols pic.twitter.com/FBBesw6gzv — Madison Hock (@MadisonHock) June 12, 2022

Helton took the time to post on his Instagram a congratulations to them both.

“Records were meant to be broken,” Helton captioned the post and then congratulated the two.