'The best birthday gift ever!' || VFL Trey Smith gets his Super Bowl LVII championship ring

What better way to celebrate a birthday than with a unique gift covered in diamonds and rubies?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Tennessee football star Trey Smith celebrated his birthday on Friday with a gift that was fit for a king (and Chief): his Super Bowl LVII championship ring!

The Kansas City Chiefs OL and VFL turned 24 on Friday. The well-timed arrival made his 24th extra special:

The Kansas City Chiefs said they got Smith "some diamonds for his birthday" -- over 600 diamonds to be more precise. The Chiefs said the new championship rings are encrusted with 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 red rubies to fill out the team's colors -- a total of 16.10 carats.

The bejeweled ring top can be removed and turned into a pendant, and underneath the top the ring is modeled after a birds-eye view of Arrowhead Stadium's football field with a quote from the team's founder, Lamar Hunt: "Arrowhead Stadium is my favorite place on earth."

A story for every stone. pic.twitter.com/apO31Pe4fp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

Tons of Vols and Chiefs fans dropped in on Smith's social media to wish him a happy birthday.