VFL Trey Smith going to Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith is headed to the Super Bowl.

His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in the ARC Championship to lock up their spot to win it all.

He was a sixth-round pick by the franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft, now in his second year with the team out of Tennessee.

As a Vol, he was named to the All-SEC first team twice in 2019 and 2020.

He was named to the All-Rookie team by Pro Football Writers of America after his first year in the NFL.