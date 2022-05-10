VFLs Al Wilson, Cam Sutton and Kahlil McKenzie excited for future of Vols football

The Vols greats had nothing but glowing remarks for the direction the football program is headed, and for head coach Josh Heupel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many Tennessee football fans are excited about next season and beyond, after the foundation that the Vols built last season.

Three Vols for Life certainly share that excitement.

WBIR caught up with former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson, former defensive back Cameron Sutton and former offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie on their thoughts about the future of the program and head coach Josh Heupel.

They had glowing remarks across the board.

ON VOLS FOOTBALL MOVING FORWARD

"I'm excited just like any other fan," Wilson said. "What Josh [Heupel] has been doing, the kids have been buying in. We are starting to get recruits and that matters because you need to put good football players on the field. I'm excited for what the future holds for the Tennessee Vols."

"From a football aspect, to build off of the success they had last year, keep chipping away at it, man," Sutton said. "The team is getting stronger. They're going to keep recruiting well. They're going to keep bringing the right guys into the building character-wise."

"Every single day, attacking those days, guys on the team last year told me that was a big emphasis for them," McKenzie said. "It's about reinventing yourself and becoming a better player each and every day. If you keep that approach and keep that hungry mindset, watch out. Them Vols might be back."





ON HEAD COACH JOSH HEUPEL

"I think he is a great football coach, I think he is a guy that's been in the locker room before," Wilson said. "That makes a difference when you're coaching young men, especially in today's society. To have him right now I think we are a lucky group, hopefully, we can hold on to him."

"I'm very excited about Heupel, he's a very good guy," Sutton said. "He's very first-class, a very humble guy."

"I think he's a great coach," McKenzie said. "I think he's a guy who brings the right kind of attitude and the right type of style to Tennessee. That's something we needed and I think he has all the tools to take Tennessee back to where it belongs."