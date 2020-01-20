When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in Miami for Super Bowl LIV one thing is for certain - a Vol will go home a Super Bowl Champion. Punter Dustin Colquitt and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley will play in the big game for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers respectively.

Colquitt, a Bearden High School graduate, went to Tennessee from 2001-2004 and was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Colquitt is the third member of his family to play in a Super Bowl. His father, Craig, won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979 and 1980. His younger brother, Britton, won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Moseley played at Tennessee from 2014-2017, going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Moseley signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers and has played a big role with the team's defense the past two seasons. Moseley started nine regular season games with the 49ers, racking up four tackles and an interception in the NFC Championship Game.

RELATED | VFL Moseley intercepts Aaron Rodgers in NFC Championship

One side note, former Vol Jalen Hurd, who left the program during the 2016 season before transferring to Baylor, is on the San Francisco 49ers roster, however he is on the team's injured reserve list and will not be available to play in this game.

70 Tennessee Vols have played in a Super Bowl, in fact, the last Super Bowl without a Vol came in 2009, Super Bowl XLIII between the Cardinals and Steelers. The Vol with the most Super Bowl appearances is, you guessed it, Peyton Manning. He played in the big game four times. Colquitt and Moseley will be the 71st and 72nd Vols to play in the Super Bowl.