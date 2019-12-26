KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football legends Peyton Manning and Reggie White were named to ESPN's All-Time-All America first and second teams, the network revealed on Thursday.

It's all part of ESPN's yearlong "ESPN College Football 150" storytelling initiative.

White was selected for the first team, Manning for the second team.

Reggie White was a standout defensive lineman for the Vols from 1980-1983, and still holds the single-season record with 15 sacks.

White is also tied for second in single game sacks, with four. The lineman was put into a starting role by the end of his freshman year. During his senior year at UT, White became an All-American, SEC Player of the Year, and a Lomardi Award finalist. He registered 100 tackles, 15 sacks, and nine tackle for loss and interception.

White then went on to become one of the most decorated players in NFL history - at the time of his retirement, he was the NFL's all-time sack leader with 198 sacks.

Manning was the Vols quarterback from 1994-1997, and was runner up for the Heisman Trophy his senior season after leading Tennessee to an 11-2 record and an appearance at the Orange Bowl. He finished his senior year with 3,819 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes. Those were both single-season program records.

During his time with the Vols, he threw for 11,201 passing yards, 863 completions and 89 touchdown passes.

Those program bests still stand to this day.

Both White and Manning went on to become Super Bowl Champions - White with the Green Bay Packers, and Manning twice with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

RELATED: Favre praises Peyton Manning, Reggie White at Vol Navy